Police: Colorado man calls police department to report killing woman

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado man is now behind bars after he phoned a police department and told them he just killed someone.

Aurora police say the investigation began Friday afternoon when suspect Jesus Mendoza-Prudente, 27, called one the substations to report the murder. Officers were able to get information on where the killing happened, but the body had been moved.

“Officers ... discovered that the homicide he was reporting had taken place earlier in the morning inside of an apartment at 1530 Beeler Street [in Aurora]. However, they were not able to obtain where the body of the female victim was located,” the Aurora Police Department said in a news release.

Police found the victim’s body a day later near Noe Road and Highway 105, near Spruce Mountain Open Space and just a few miles north of Palmer Lake. She has not been identified at the time of this writing, and the relationship between suspect and victim has not been released.

Mendoza-Prudente faces charges of first-degree murder.

