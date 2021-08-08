Advertisement

Hadji Barry sets goal record in Switchbacks FC victory

By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:44 PM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Unfazed by the haze, Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC won 4-2 over Hartford Athletic Saturday at Weidner Field, thanks to two goals from Andre Lewis and a record-setting penalty kick from Hadji Barry.

After a penalty in the box, Barry scored from the dot in the 18th minute. The goal was his 15th of the season, breaking the Switchbacks FC single-season goal record set by Luke Vercollone in 2015.

Michee Ngalina headed in a corner kick in the 38th minute, giving Switchbacks FC a 2-1 lead at half. A pair of goals from Lewis in the second half (51′, 63′) sealed the win for Colorado Springs.

The Switchbacks rise to 7-6-3 at the midpoint of the season. Their next game is a road match against Memphis 901 FC on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

