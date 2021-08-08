Advertisement

Broncos safety Steve Atwater enters Hall of Fame

Steve Atwater, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, speaks during the...
Steve Atwater, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, speaks during the induction ceremony at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:37 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - Steve Atwater was considered by his peers - including other safeties - the most punishing tackler in the NFL. Such work, along with leadership traits and a knack for big plays, has led to the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Atwater, a mainstay in Denver for 10 seasons, including two Super Bowl victories, and a final year with the Jets, was at his best in big games. In the Broncos’ Super Bowl victory against Green Bay, he had six tackles, a sack and two pass breakups.

With a stunning 1,357 tackles, Atwater made the NFL 1990s All-Decade Team, and might be best remembered for leveling Chiefs running back Christian Okoye, who outweighed Atwater by 40 pounds.

“I am humbled and honored to wear this gold jacket,” Atwater said before looking around at the other Hall of Famers on the stage. “What a group we have up here.”

