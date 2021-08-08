6 detained during traffic stop in south El Paso County
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:45 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Six people were detained after weapons were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop near the El Paso/Pueblo county line late Sunday morning.
The group was pulled over on northbound I-25 near mile marker 119 (Midway).
State Patrol confirms troopers and K-9s are at the scene. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says it is assisting.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update.
