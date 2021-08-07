Some roads closed Saturday after vehicle reportedly hits fire hydrant

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say a vehicle hit a fire hydrant and light pole Saturday morning. The crash happened near Pikes Peak and Bijou.

Police say one Northbound lane of Academy is open and all lanes heading eastbound on Pikes Peak are closed due to water in the road. Crews tell 11 News they were able to turn off the water in the area around 6 a.m. Saturday in hopes of clearing the road.

#Traffic Alert: Academy Blvd. will be down to a single NB lane from Airport to Bijou and Piles Peak will be reduced to a single lane in each direction at Academy for most of the day as crews clean up damage from a vehicle hitting a fire hydrant. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/cDC3uPOzzs — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) August 7, 2021

Barricades were reportedly brought in to block the street. Colorado Springs Utilities says the road will be blocked for most of the day and drivers should use an alternate route.

Officers say no one was injured.

