Pueblo Police asking for information in possible theft case

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for information on a suspect vehicle used in the theft of a trailer. Photos of the suspect vehicle can be found at the top of this article and below.

The Pueblo Police Department is requesting information regarding a suspect vehicle used in the theft of a trailer. If you have information regarding the suspect or the suspect vehicle, please call Officer Villanueva at (719) 553-3340. pic.twitter.com/B9yJ3KceQA — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) August 7, 2021

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

If you have any information on the suspect or this vehicle call Pueblo police at (719)- 553-3340.

