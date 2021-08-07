Pueblo Police asking for information in possible theft case
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for information on a suspect vehicle used in the theft of a trailer. Photos of the suspect vehicle can be found at the top of this article and below.
No other information was available at the time this article was written.
If you have any information on the suspect or this vehicle call Pueblo police at (719)- 553-3340.
We will update this article as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.