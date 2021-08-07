Advertisement

MISSING: Aurora police searching for missing 10-year-old

Aurora police are searching for missing 10-year-old Christian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso (pictured...
Aurora police are searching for missing 10-year-old Christian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso (pictured above)(Aurora Police Department)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:56 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A missing and endangered alert has been sent out for a 10-year-old last seen in Aurora Friday evening.

Aurora police say Christian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso was last seen in the area near Sable Road and Cimmaron Circle in Aurora, which is about an hour north of Colorado Springs.

Photos of Navaro-Buseo can be found at the top of this article and below:

The 10-year-old was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, light blue shorts, and black sandals.

The Emergency Response Team was deployed Saturday morning and is actively searching for the boy. Drones are also reportedly being used for aerial searches. Investigators with the Crimes Against Children’s Unit are on-scene investigating.

If you see him or have any information call the Aurora police department at (303)-627-3100.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

