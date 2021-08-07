MISSING: Aurora police searching for missing 10-year-old

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A missing and endangered alert has been sent out for a 10-year-old last seen in Aurora Friday evening.

Aurora police say Christian Aaron Nevarro-Bueso was last seen in the area near Sable Road and Cimmaron Circle in Aurora, which is about an hour north of Colorado Springs.

Photos of Navaro-Buseo can be found at the top of this article and below:

RUNAWAY: Christian Aron Navarro 10yoa 4'8" 80 lbs last seen wearing grey shirt, blue swim trunks amd black sandals. He ran away from the area of 1000 N. Cimarron Cir and was last seen on 8/6/21 at 10a.m. If you see Christian call 303.627.3100. #Missing pic.twitter.com/wdqyUSuBFv — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) August 7, 2021

The 10-year-old was last seen wearing a dark gray t-shirt, light blue shorts, and black sandals.

The Emergency Response Team was deployed Saturday morning and is actively searching for the boy. Drones are also reportedly being used for aerial searches. Investigators with the Crimes Against Children’s Unit are on-scene investigating.

If you see him or have any information call the Aurora police department at (303)-627-3100.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.