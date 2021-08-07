Governor Jared Polis celebrates National Purple Heart Day

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is honoring Purple Heart recipients today, on National Purple Heart Day.

“Purple Heart recipients put their lives on the line to protect our country, their fellow Americans and our freedoms. I’m proud that many Purple Heart recipients call Colorado home. Our state is indebted to their unwavering commitment to protect our state and our nation,” said Governor Polis.

In May, Governor Polis signed legislation giving Colorado residents with a purple heart free entry into any of Colorado’s 42 state parks or recreation areas. Click here to read more on the bill.

