Governor Jared Polis celebrates National Purple Heart Day

Purple Heart medals, bearing the image of Gen. George Washington, are seen prior to the start...
Purple Heart medals, bearing the image of Gen. George Washington, are seen prior to the start of a ceremony at Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Washington, Friday, April 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 8:09 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis is honoring Purple Heart recipients today, on National Purple Heart Day.

“Purple Heart recipients put their lives on the line to protect our country, their fellow Americans and our freedoms. I’m proud that many Purple Heart recipients call Colorado home. Our state is indebted to their unwavering commitment to protect our state and our nation,” said Governor Polis.

In May, Governor Polis signed legislation giving Colorado residents with a purple heart free entry into any of Colorado’s 42 state parks or recreation areas. Click here to read more on the bill.

