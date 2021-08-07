21 people rescued from Greyhound bus stuck on gravel road

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - 21 people are now safe after they were reportedly stuck on a Greyhound bus just after 6 p.m. Friday in Garfield County. The people were stuck on Coffee Pot Road, which is a dirt and gravel road used to access the White River National Forest wilderness area. That’s about four hours northwest of Colorado Springs.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, one of the passengers was an “elderly female with heart conditions”. Garfield County Search and rescue members also responded with two transport vans to bring the passengers and driver off the mountain.

The 21 people were rescued right before 11 p.m. Friday after loading all the luggage onto a truck.

The Greyhound bus reportedly tore a hole through the bottom of the engine’s oil pan and spilled along the mountain road. In a press release, they said, ‘ECOS was called in immediately for a hazardous materials spill clean up to avoid further spread of the oil contaminant”.

The Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people not to follow GPS mapping to try and get around the I-70 closure through Glenwood Canyon as backcountry roads can be unpredictable and treacherous.

Deputies say, “the preferred and recommended route around Glenwood Canyon when traveling west remains exiting I-70 at Exit 205 (Silverthorne) and traveling north on Colorado Highway 9 towards Kremmling. Travelers will then continue west on US Highway 40 and south on CO 13 to complete the alternate route and returning to I-70 at Rifle (Exit 90). When traveling east simply reverse this path. The detour can add between 1 ½ hours to 2 hours to your trip, depending on traffic, but you will be on well-traveled and paved roads with multiple towns and rest areas along the way”.

Click here to see the most up-to-date information on Colorado roads.

