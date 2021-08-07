1 killed, another seriously injured in shooting near Coors Field

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver police say two people were shot just after 11 p.m. Friday near Coors Field. Police responded to the area near 22nd and Blake street in Denver. According to our news partners at The Gazette, “the incident occurred outside of Gate A, near the main parking lot”.

Two victims were reportedly taken to the hospital; one of them died from his injuries and the other is in the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody but say this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

UPDATE: One adult male shooting victim from 22nd St./Blake St. shooting has been pronounced deceased. The second adult male shooting victim remains in critical condition. The investigation is active and ongoing. https://t.co/uILKgww1QJ — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 7, 2021

Click here to read more on the reported shooting.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.