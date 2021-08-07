Advertisement

1 killed, another seriously injured in shooting near Coors Field

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:25 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver police say two people were shot just after 11 p.m. Friday near Coors Field. Police responded to the area near 22nd and Blake street in Denver. According to our news partners at The Gazette, “the incident occurred outside of Gate A, near the main parking lot”.

Two victims were reportedly taken to the hospital; one of them died from his injuries and the other is in the hospital in critical condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody but say this is still an active and ongoing investigation.

Click here to read more on the reported shooting.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police located 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo and her sone Thursday night.
Pueblo police locate woman accused of putting her child in the trunk of a car
Arrest photo for Chancey Ray Colwell
Teller County Sheriff’s Office searching for escaped inmate Friday morning
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that William Nichols Stewart will be...
El Paso County Sheriff warns residents of ‘sexually violent predator’ moving into the area
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
In a sign that the delta variant is affecting more children on a daily basis, a baby in Texas...
Baby with COVID-19, in need of an ICU bed, was airlifted to a hospital 150 miles away

Latest News

Purple Heart medals, bearing the image of Gen. George Washington, are seen prior to the start...
Governor Jared Polis celebrates National Purple Heart Day
One man is recovering after being hit by a vehicle Saturday morning near South Academy...
Police: Man sent to hospital after being hit by vehicle
Colorado Springs police say a car hit a fire hydrant and light pole Saturday morning. The crash...
Some roads closed Saturday after vehicle reportedly hits fire hydrant
Manitou Springs masks
WATCH: Manitou Springs requires masks in city buildings