UCHealth offering additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Saturdays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth is offering more vaccine clinics in three locations across Colorado as the delta variant reportedly spreads across the nation.

“The best way to stay safe from COVID-19 is to get vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention for UCHealth, adding that the vast majority of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. “The vaccines have been proven to be safe and highly effective in preventing severe illness and hospitalization, even from the delta variant.”

The additional clinics hours and locations can be found below:

Memorial Administrative Center , 2420 E. Pikes Peak Avenue, Colorado Springs (Cuchara Room) Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine) Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine) Vaccinations are also available at the Memorial Administrative Center from 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Fridays.

University of Colorado Hospital, 12605 E. 16th Ave., Aurora (Bruce Schroffel Conference Center) Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine, age 12 and older) Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine, age 18 and older)

Medical Center of the Rockies , 2500 Mountain Ave., Loveland (Navajo Peak Conference Room) Saturday, Aug. 7; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (Pfizer vaccine) Saturday, Aug. 14; 7 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (J&J vaccine)



Walk-ins are welcome at the clinics; no appointments are necessary. Click here for more information.

UCHealth says right now they are taking care of more than 125 COVID-19 patients across the state, which they say is the most in about three months. They also say hospitalization rates are the highest in the Pikes Peak region and El Paso County has the lowest vaccination rates “among the most populous counties in Colorado but has seen gains in the percent of people vaccinated in recent weeks”.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

