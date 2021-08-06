Red Cross offers tips to keep kids safe as they head back into the classroom

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The American Red Cross has several steps they say will make sure your student is safe as they head back into the classroom for the 2021-2022 school year.

“Parents and kids are both eager to get back to normal and return to the classroom as a new school year starts,” said Shawn Schulze, Interim Executive Director, Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado. “But don’t forget to make safety a top priority.”

The tips include:

If your student rides a bus to school, they should plan to get to their bus stop early and stand away from the curb while waiting for the bus to arrive.

Students should board the bus only after it has come to a complete stop and the driver or attendant has instructed them to get on. They should only board their bus, never an alternate one.

All students should stay in clear view of the bus driver and never walk behind the bus.

Cross the street at the corner, obey traffic signals and stay in the crosswalk.

Never dart out into the street or cross between parked cars.

If children go to school in a car, they should always wear a seat belt. Younger children should use car seats or booster seats until the lap-shoulder belt fits properly (typically for children ages 8-12 and over 4′9″), and ride in the back seat until they are at least 13 years old.

If a teenager is going to drive to school, parents should mandate that they use seat belts. Drivers should not use their cell phone to text or make calls, and avoid eating or drinking while driving.

Some students ride their bike to school. They should always wear a helmet and ride on the right, in the same direction as the traffic is going.

When children are walking to school, they should only cross the street at an intersection, and use a route along which the school has placed crossing guards.