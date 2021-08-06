Police searching for Nissan Titan and suspect involved in carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are currently investigating a reported carjacking that happened near Pikes Peak Avenue and South Academy Boulevard just after Midnight Friday.

Police say the victim was in a business parking lot when he was approached by three men that “proceeded to assualt him”. One of the suspects reportedly got into the victim’s car and left the scene. Police say they are looking for a white Nissan Titan.

The victim reportedly had minor injuries from the incident.

Police are still looking for the suspect but did not have a description when this article was written. Police are still investigating.

WE will update this article as more information becomes available.

