Advertisement

‘My 600lb Life’ star Gina Krasley dies at 30

Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size...
Gina Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend.(TLC)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 1:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Gina Krasley, who was featured on TLC’s “My 600lb Life,” died earlier this week at her New Jersey home.

“TLC was deeply saddened by the loss of Gina Krasley, who shared her weight-loss journey on My 600lb Life,” the network posted on Twitter.

Krasley was “surrounded by her loving family” when she died Aug. 1, according to her obituary.

Krasley’s family says the 30-year-old loved to dance and started the “dancing has no size limit” Tiktok trend.

“She dreamed of one day opening up a dance studio for special needs children,” Krasley’s obituary reads.

Instead of flowers, Krasley’s family is encouraging donations to mental health charities in her honor.

Krasley is survived by her wife Beth, mother Cathy Devereux and sister Ali Samuels.

“My 600lb Life” follows the emotional and physical journeys of extremely obese people who undergo gastric bypass surgery.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police located 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo and her sone Thursday night.
Pueblo police locate woman accused of putting her child in the trunk of a car
According to police, one person died in a crash Wednesday evening near North Powers Boulevard...
Police: 1 killed in crash after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs
Firefighters battling a structure fire in downtown Florence early on the morning of Aug. 5, 2021.
Fire engulfs commercial building in downtown Florence
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Public allowed to watch court proceedings of Barry Morphew case at Chaffee County Fairgrounds

Latest News

COVID-19 self-test kits will be distributed during the 2021 City of Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
Free COVID-19 tests are available for anybody at the Sturgis Rally
FILE - In this June 30, 2021, file photo the Supreme Court is seen in Washington. The Supreme...
Students ask Supreme Court to block college vaccine mandate
Half the US Population is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. (Source: CNN Newsource)
Half of US vaccinated as delta cases rise
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump, try to...
Capitol rioters enter 1st guilty pleas to assaulting police
Vaccine
Comeback cash gift cards available at vaccine clinics throughout the state