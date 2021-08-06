Manitou Springs requiring masks in all city owned buildings

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou Springs is requiring masks for everybody who enters city owned building regardless of vaccination status.

The new policy starts Monday, August 9th. The city says this applies to City Hall, the Public Works Facility, Police Department, and the Pool and Fitness Center.

All Manitou Springs City Staff will be wearing masks while working with a City facility unless they are sitting at a desk and 6-feet apart from one another.

The city says they’re urging all residents and visitors to get the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible to curb the Delta Variant.

