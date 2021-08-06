Governor Polis authorizes Disaster Declaration for Glenwood Canyon mudslides.

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration for the devastating damage from mudslides that have forced I-70 to close in Glenwood Canyon. Governor Polis announced earlier this week he would be issuing the declaration.

The disaster declaration authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control and debris removal. The declaration also activates the State’s Emergency Operations Plan and allows state agencies to better coordinate their response.

More funds will also be provided to respond to the damage and repairs needed in areas impacted by burn scar flooding and mudslides.

The Executive Order also temporarily suspends certain procurement statutes and hours of service regulations for certain commercial drivers to enable the State to procure goods and services that are necessary to mitigate the effects of the disaster emergency. The second Executive Order will enable the State to seek federal funds to assist with recovery.

The State Emergency Operations Center has formally started with a team in place.

C-DOT has formed an Incident Command team to manage road operations for the incident. The same model was used in major incidents like the 2013 floods.

In a press release from Governor Polis he said, “The I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon is critical to Colorado’s economy and necessary for Coloradans to swiftly move around the state. Glenwood Canyon plays a major part in the daily lives of communities across the Western Slope as well as in moving our supply chain across the state, supporting our outdoor recreation industry, and so much more. This disaster declaration will help to deploy more resources to clear the canyon and ensure Colorado prepares for future disasters that may impact this critical juncture on I-70.”

The Governor and administration are looking at the damage and are preparing to request a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden under the Stafford Act and through the Federal Highway Administration. It would provide Colorado Federal funding to respond to the mudslides if approved by the Biden-Harris administration.

The executive order also says, “Between June 26, 2021, and July 28, 2021, the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon twelve times due to flash flood warnings. During this same period, at least five flood events caused mudslides and debris flows to cover the roadway, which prolonged I-70 closures while CDOT crews cleared the road. On July 29, 2021, two to four inches of rain fell in an hour in Glenwood Canyon, which led to even more intense debris flows that blocked the roadway, and a major overnight rainfall from July 31, 2021, to August 1, 2021, caused still more mud and debris to block the roadway. I-70 has been closed indefinitely ever since. These July and early August storm events have caused considerable damage to at least four discrete structures in the canyon, and CDOT may discover more as debris is removed from the affected areas. The recent interim closures and the current indefinite closure have strained local, State, and federal supply chains and economies.”

For a look at the closures and detours around I-70 click here.

