El Paso County Sheriff warns residents of ‘sexually violent predator’ moving into the area

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office issued a notification on Friday about a “sexually violent predator” that will be moving into the area near Hoot Owl Road and Simla Highway. That’s about an hour east of Colorado Springs.

Deputies say William Nichols Stewart is a sex offender “whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by the State of Colorado”. Stewart’s criminal history shows he was convicted of sex assault/child/position of trust with a victim under the age of 15-years-old. He has also reportedly been convicted in Madison, Wisconsin.

In a press release, the El Paso County Sheriff says, “William Nichols Stewart is one of eight (8) Sexually Violent Predators currently registered with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office who reside in this community. The El Paso Sheriff’s Office takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware”.

The Sheriff’s office is required to notify residents to let them know Stewart is moving into the area. Anyone with questions about this SVP and the Community Notification process can contact Detective P. Vigil of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 719-520-7190.

