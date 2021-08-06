Advertisement

El Paso County Sheriff warns residents of ‘sexually violent predator’ moving into the area

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that William Nichols Stewart will be...
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that William Nichols Stewart will be moving into the community.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s office issued a notification on Friday about a “sexually violent predator” that will be moving into the area near Hoot Owl Road and Simla Highway. That’s about an hour east of Colorado Springs.

Deputies say William Nichols Stewart is a sex offender “whose past behavior has led him to be labeled a “Sexually Violent Predator” (SVP) by the State of Colorado”. Stewart’s criminal history shows he was convicted of sex assault/child/position of trust with a victim under the age of 15-years-old. He has also reportedly been convicted in Madison, Wisconsin.

In a press release, the El Paso County Sheriff says, “William Nichols Stewart is one of eight (8) Sexually Violent Predators currently registered with the El Paso Sheriff’s Office who reside in this community. The El Paso Sheriff’s Office takes his presence in our community very seriously and is intent on ensuring he conducts himself in a lawful manner and that our citizens remain safe and aware”.

The Sheriff’s office is required to notify residents to let them know Stewart is moving into the area. Anyone with questions about this SVP and the Community Notification process can contact Detective P. Vigil of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit at 719-520-7190.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police located 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo and her sone Thursday night.
Pueblo police locate woman accused of putting her child in the trunk of a car
According to police, one person died in a crash Wednesday evening near North Powers Boulevard...
Police: 1 killed in crash after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs
Firefighters battling a structure fire in downtown Florence early on the morning of Aug. 5, 2021.
Fire engulfs commercial building in downtown Florence
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Public allowed to watch court proceedings of Barry Morphew case at Chaffee County Fairgrounds

Latest News

Vaccine
Comeback cash gift cards available at vaccine clinics throughout the state
Spot storms today, large plume of smoke headed our way
Spotty storms Friday
smoke
Severe smoke from California wildfire coming to southern Colorado
Vaccine generic
UCHealth offering additional COVID-19 vaccine clinics on Saturdays