DMV launches appointment online check-in feature Monday

Generic DMV photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado DMV is launching an appointment online check-in feature starting Monday. This feature allows residents to check-in for their appointments and wait for their turn wherever they choose-- car, coffee shop, or wherever is most comfortable or convenient.

From August 6 to 9, appointment scheduling will reportedly be unavailable while the system is being upgraded.

While scheduling an appointment, you will be asked to enter an email address and/or a cell phone number to receive messages about the appointment. These will help with checking-in when to come to the lobby and rescheduling or canceling appointments,

In a press release, the DMV said, “With the new Appointment Online Check-in feature, Coloradans check-in to their appointment remotely via text message, or a QR code and will receive a text message notifying them when to walk up to the Driver License Office doors. Coloradans can also bring our automated email issued at the time the appointment was made and a Driver License technician will scan its barcode to check-in”.

For Coloradans without a phone, you can call the DMV for an appointment at 720-295-2965 or 303-205-2335 for Colorado Road and Community Safety Act  (SB13- 251) appointments.

Click here for more information, or here to schedule an appointment

