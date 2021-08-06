Deputies seize $26,000, along with other items during drug bust

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff Deputies have seized a variety of items after they executed a total of eight marijuana-related search warrants. A total of ten search warrants were executed.

Two other search warrants were executed on seized vehicles and took the following items into custody:

459 marijuana plants

23162 grams (51 lbs) of refined marijuana product

8 firearms (6 handguns and 2 rifles)

2 vehicles (2019 Porsche & 2016 Lexus SUV)

$26,000 in U.S currency

The following properties were searched by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Rural Enforcement & Outreach Unit

6000 block of Pioneer Mesa Drive, Colorado Springs, CO

6000 block of Whetstone Drive, Colorado Springs, CO

6100 block of Luther Drive, Colorado Springs, CO

24400 block of Palomino Place, Calhan, CO

18100 block of Bakers Farm Road, Colorado Springs CO

500 block of Biggs Road, Calhan, CO

13000 block of Horsetail Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO

17200 block of County Road 2, Rush, CO

