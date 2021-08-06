Deputies seize $26,000, along with other items during drug bust
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 6:22 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County Sheriff Deputies have seized a variety of items after they executed a total of eight marijuana-related search warrants. A total of ten search warrants were executed.
Two other search warrants were executed on seized vehicles and took the following items into custody:
- 459 marijuana plants
- 23162 grams (51 lbs) of refined marijuana product
- 8 firearms (6 handguns and 2 rifles)
- 2 vehicles (2019 Porsche & 2016 Lexus SUV)
- $26,000 in U.S currency
The following properties were searched by the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Rural Enforcement & Outreach Unit
- 6000 block of Pioneer Mesa Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
- 6000 block of Whetstone Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
- 6100 block of Luther Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
- 24400 block of Palomino Place, Calhan, CO
- 18100 block of Bakers Farm Road, Colorado Springs CO
- 500 block of Biggs Road, Calhan, CO
- 13000 block of Horsetail Terrace, Colorado Springs, CO
- 17200 block of County Road 2, Rush, CO
