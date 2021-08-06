Deputies search cars at check point for fugitive Friday morning, all roads back open

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - All roads of Highway 24 are back open after a checkpoint was set up Friday morning. The checkpoint was near highway 24 and Piney Point in Teller County.

11 News crews spoke to deputies who say they were looking for a “fugitive from the sheriff’s office from Teller County”. At the time this article was written it was unknown if they found the fugitive, but all roads have reopened.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

