Comeback cash gift cards available at vaccine clinics throughout the state

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The state and its partners will continue to hand out Comeback cash gift cards throughout the state into next week. Anyone above the age of 12 who gets a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the locations below will reportedly get a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.

The local locations include:

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST - Rocky Ford Public Safety Building

300 S. Main St., Rocky Ford, CO 81067

1- 5 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Atlas Preparatory School

1450 Academy Park Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80916

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST - Estes Industries Parking Lot

1295 H Street, Penrose, CO 81240

Noon-6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST - Lucero Library

1315 E. Seventh St., Pueblo, CO 81001

1-6 p.m.

Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson

Click here for a full list of locations in the state.

