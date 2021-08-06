Comeback cash gift cards available at vaccine clinics throughout the state
The giftcards will reportedly be given out August 7-1`0
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The state and its partners will continue to hand out Comeback cash gift cards throughout the state into next week. Anyone above the age of 12 who gets a second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the locations below will reportedly get a $100 Walmart gift card while supplies last.
The local locations include:
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST - Rocky Ford Public Safety Building
300 S. Main St., Rocky Ford, CO 81067
1- 5 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Atlas Preparatory School
1450 Academy Park Loop, Colorado Springs, CO 80916
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST - Estes Industries Parking Lot
1295 H Street, Penrose, CO 81240
Noon-6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
WALMART GIFT CARD LOCATION WHILE SUPPLIES LAST - Lucero Library
1315 E. Seventh St., Pueblo, CO 81001
1-6 p.m.
Vaccines: Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson
Click here for a full list of locations in the state.
