Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to awning fire, no injuries reported

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fire department was able to contain a fire that happened just before Midnight Friday near West Fillmore Street and Straus Lane.

The fire reportedly was in an awning outside a 4-plex. Crews say no one was injured and no one will be displaced.

Fire is under control. Occupants will not be displaced nor did any injuries occurred. E9, T9, E2, and T1 onscene working on overhaul. pic.twitter.com/CU1y37Hp2S — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 6, 2021

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

