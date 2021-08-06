Advertisement

Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to awning fire, no injuries reported

Colorado Springs fire department was able to contain a fire that happened just before Midnight Friday near West Fillmore Street and Straus Lane.
Colorado Springs fire department was able to contain a fire that happened just before Midnight Friday near West Fillmore Street and Straus Lane.(Colorado Springs Fire Department)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 6:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs fire department was able to contain a fire that happened just before Midnight Friday near West Fillmore Street and Straus Lane.

The fire reportedly was in an awning outside a 4-plex. Crews say no one was injured and no one will be displaced.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

