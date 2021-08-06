Air quality expected to be worse over weekend: what you need to know

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - All you need to do is take a look outside and you can see the smoke in the air.

According to Air Now, the government agency that tracks air quality, Friday is “moderate” but Saturday will be “unhealthy” in Colorado Springs.

Dr. Christopher Merrick with Pulmonary Associates in Colorado Springs is giving us some advice on how to deal with it, especially if you have a lung disease.

First off make sure you are just keeping tabs on what the air is like.

Dr. Merrick says if you are going to work out outdoors, make sure to do it during the morning or evening hours when it is cooler and easier on your body.

In addition its good to keep in mind that not only do we have to deal with the smoke here in Colorado, but also the elevation which can make it harder on people with lung diseases.

“Living in Colorado is, is a 24-hour stress tests on the body,” he said. “And so a lot of people that have lived here many years can adapt to that. But when you develop a lung disease, and if that lung disease is worsened in the setting of smoke, it is a lot to have to deal with living at 6,000 feet.”

That’s why he says you should keep up with your medication and opt to stay inside on days like today.

“I tell my patients with active lung disease to try to stay indoors during these times specifically to stay indoors on the hottest of days, when there’s already going to be worse air quality, in addition to the smoke in the atmosphere,” he said. “And I really stress the importance of staying on their treatment.”

11 News also spoke to an allergist for some more tips. He said to keep you doors and windows closed to keep the smoke out.

In addition, it’s also always a good idea to keep your inhaler around if you use one just in case.

