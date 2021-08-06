Advertisement

100 local kids able to shop for back to school clothes during Salvation Army event

Salvation Army Back to School Shopping Spree
Salvation Army Back to School Shopping Spree(Salvation Army)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 7:22 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Back to School Shopping Spree on August 14, 2021. This year the non-profit organization is hoping to raise $10,000 for the event, but have had trouble getting the funds together,

The Salvation Army knows last year was difficult for students and hope this event will send kids back to school feeling proud and full of confidence.

100 kids will be able to shop for clothes with a $100 gift card to JCPenney for new school clothes, shoes, and other needed items.

Last week the fundraiser had raised about $1,000, but thanks to several generous donations the amount continues to increase. Click here to see where they stand or to donate.

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police located 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo and her sone Thursday night.
Pueblo police locate woman accused of putting her child in the trunk of a car
According to police, one person died in a crash Wednesday evening near North Powers Boulevard...
Police: 1 killed in crash after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs
Firefighters battling a structure fire in downtown Florence early on the morning of Aug. 5, 2021.
Fire engulfs commercial building in downtown Florence
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Public allowed to watch court proceedings of Barry Morphew case at Chaffee County Fairgrounds

Latest News

Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
I-70 Mudslides changed the path of Colorado River
8.6.21
Spotty storms Friday
Colorado Springs fire department was able to contain a fire that happened just before Midnight...
Colorado Springs Fire Department responds to awning fire, no injuries reported
File photo.
Police searching for Nissan Titan and suspect involved in carjacking