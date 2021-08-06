100 local kids able to shop for back to school clothes during Salvation Army event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Salvation Army is hosting its annual Back to School Shopping Spree on August 14, 2021. This year the non-profit organization is hoping to raise $10,000 for the event, but have had trouble getting the funds together,

The Salvation Army knows last year was difficult for students and hope this event will send kids back to school feeling proud and full of confidence.

100 kids will be able to shop for clothes with a $100 gift card to JCPenney for new school clothes, shoes, and other needed items.

Last week the fundraiser had raised about $1,000, but thanks to several generous donations the amount continues to increase. Click here to see where they stand or to donate.

