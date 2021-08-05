Advertisement

‘We did it’: Crouser’s gold a tribute to his fallen grandpa

Ryan Crouser, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the men's shot put at the...
Ryan Crouser, of United States, celebrates after winning the final of the men's shot put at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo.(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 5:10 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — Ryan Crouser broke his own Olympic record on his way to defending his shot put title. It was a tribute to his late grandfather.

The American world record-holder even wrote a note days before the competition in the Tokyo Games that predicted the gold medal.

Larry Crouser, his grandfather, died shortly before Ryan left for Tokyo.

It was years ago in Larry Crouser’s backyard that Ryan attempted his first toss with the heavy metal ball that would shape his life.

In the heat at Olympic Stadium, Crouser took the lead on his first attempt and saved his best for his final one.

On his last attempt, Crouser went 23.30 meters to earn the first track and field gold for the American men at the Tokyo Games.

U.S. teammate Joe Kovacs finished second and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand was third.

That was the exact same podium as five years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The 28-year-old Crouser went 22.52 meters when he won at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Crouser is already the world-record holder after breaking a 31-year-old mark on June 18 at the U.S. Olympic trials. His throw that evening went 23.37 meters.

Caption

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

According to police, one person died in a crash Wednesday evening near North Powers Boulevard...
Police: 1 killed in crash after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs
Tejon Eatery
Majority of Colorado restaurants struggling to hire employees, including large Colorado Springs eatery
Law enforcement says 10-year-old Alexis and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were last seen around 10:30...
FOUND: 10-year-old and 1-year-old found safe Wednesday night
Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
El Paso County Public Health to not require masks in school
Pikes Peak Summit access limited in August.
Access to Pikes Peak summit limited in August

Latest News

The River Fire in Northern California has damaged or destroyed up to 40 buildings and threatens...
Calif. River fire burns homes, causes evacs
According to police, one person died in a crash Wednesday evening near North Powers Boulevard...
Police: 1 killed in crash after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event to commemorate Pride Month, in...
Colorado to get more than $4.5B in federal infrastructure deal. 11 News talks 1 on 1 with U.S. transportation secretary
Pueblo County District 70
D-70 in Pueblo County releases COVID-19 recommendations for 2021-2022 school year
The moves are big steps toward President Joe Biden’s pledge to cut emissions and battle climate...
Biden seeks to boost fuel economy to thwart Trump rollback