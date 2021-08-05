Pueblo police search for woman who reportedly put her child in the trunk of a car

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are looking for a woman who reportedly “forcefully placed” her 5-year-old child in the trunk of her vehicle.

Police say they responded to the area near North Norwood Avenue and 18th Avenue in Pueblo around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday for a possible child abuse case. Officers identified the woman as 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo.

Officers say they have not been able to locate Trujillo at several locations, and she and her child are currently homeless.

If you have any information on her whereabouts call Pueblo Police at (719)-320-6035 or the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (542-7867).

