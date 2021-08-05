Public allowed to watch court proceedings of Barry Morphew case at Chaffee County Fairgrounds

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Chaffee County Cominbed Courts have released new information on how the court proceedings for Barry Morphew will happen next week. The judge says broadcasting the case over a WebEx meeting “is no longer a valid rationale”. The hearing will be happening on August 9, 10, 23, and 24.

The Chaffee County Department of Public Health says people will be allowed in the courtroom but they will be limiting capacity. There will be a rule of three feet of social distancing and participants, judicial employees, and observers must wear a mask in the courtroom.

The court says they know the courtroom will be small and more people will want to watch, so they are expanding the viewing area to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. The court will livestream the proceedings into the main hall at the fairgrounds. This will reportedly provide seating for about 40 to 50 additional people. The public will not have access to the livestream and “will only be accessible to the judicial laptop at the fairgrounds building and to immediate family members of the Morphew/ Moorman families”.

We will have a reporter in Chaffee County for the trial of Morphew bringing you the latest updates.

I will be at this hearing coming up next Monday. We'll likely find out some of the details behind what happened to #SuzanneMorphew. We are allowed to live-tweet, but we will not be allowed to record the hearing. @KKTV11News https://t.co/PldhTaIS1P — Ashley Franco (@AshleyKKTV) August 5, 2021

New protocol order for preliminary hearing posted in 21CR78, People v. Barry Morphew. Further media seating instructions to follow. https://t.co/XQ7rruqnXI #CoLaw — CO Courts (@CoCourts) August 4, 2021

