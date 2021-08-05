Advertisement

Public allowed to watch court proceedings of Barry Morphew case at Chaffee County Fairgrounds

The hearing will be happening on August 9, 10, 23, and 24, 2021
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was arrested on May 5, 2021 and is suspected of murdering her.(Chaffee County Sheriff's Office)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Chaffee County Cominbed Courts have released new information on how the court proceedings for Barry Morphew will happen next week. The judge says broadcasting the case over a WebEx meeting “is no longer a valid rationale”. The hearing will be happening on August 9, 10, 23, and 24.

The Chaffee County Department of Public Health says people will be allowed in the courtroom but they will be limiting capacity. There will be a rule of three feet of social distancing and participants, judicial employees, and observers must wear a mask in the courtroom.

The court says they know the courtroom will be small and more people will want to watch, so they are expanding the viewing area to the Chaffee County Fairgrounds. The court will livestream the proceedings into the main hall at the fairgrounds. This will reportedly provide seating for about 40 to 50 additional people. The public will not have access to the livestream and “will only be accessible to the judicial laptop at the fairgrounds building and to immediate family members of the Morphew/ Moorman families”.

We will have a reporter in Chaffee County for the trial of Morphew bringing you the latest updates.

Click here to read more on the protocol for the hearing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tejon Eatery
Majority of Colorado restaurants struggling to hire employees, including large Colorado Springs eatery
Tree fell over on Nevada Avenue
Old North End tree fell over, blocked downtown Colorado Springs road early Tuesday morning
Pikes Peak Summit access limited in August.
Access to Pikes Peak summit limited in August
Palisade Peaches and the I-70 mudslide
Palisade peaches and the mudslide: How the I-70 road closure could affect when and where you find the Colorado favorite
Police on Wheatridge Drive on Aug. 2, 2021.
Standoff ends without arrest in south Pueblo neighborhood

Latest News

File photo.
Man facing charges for ‘sexual exploitation of children’
The district does strongly encourage children eleven and under and any unvaccinated students to...
WATCH - Pueblo District 70 Will Not Require Masks for Upcoming School Year
According to police, one person died in a crash Wednesday evening near North Powers Boulevard...
Police: One person killed in crash after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs
Drying out today, Smoke Thursday
Clouds hanging tough this afternoon