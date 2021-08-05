Advertisement

Pikes Peak Humane Society raising money for emaciated, neglected dogs

The Pikes Peak Humane Society (HSPPR) is raising money for the care of three dogs, Max, Aurora, and Athena after a neglect investigation.(Pikes Peak Humane Society)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak Humane Society (HSPPR) is raising money for the care of three dogs after a neglect investigation.

Animal Law Enforcement says they were called out to check on a report of “skinny dogs”, and when officers arrived they found Max and Aurora. Both dogs were reportedly extremely emaciated and Max had a severe case of dermatitis, skin irritation, and open wounds on his body. A photo of the dogs can be found at the top of this article.

Max, Aurora, and Athena need your help! Our Animal Law Enforcement officers were called out to do a welfare check on...

Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, August 5, 2021

The owners of the dogs agreed to surrender Max and Aurora, along with another dog named Athena, over to the Humane Society. HSPPR says the owners were charged with two counts of animal neglect so they can avoid the situation in the future.

Max and Aurora will need extensive care and a high-calorie diet, and weight check-ins to make sure they are gaining weight in a healthy manner. Max is also reportedly getting medical skin baths while veterinarians diagnose his dermatitis.

HSPPR says Athena is healthy but is very shy and under socialized.

Click here to donate to help the three animals at the Pikes Peak Humane Society.

