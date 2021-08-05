Man facing charges for ‘sexual exploitation of children’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have taken 23-year-old Durran Lee Norman into custody on charges related to sexual exploitation of children. The Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant near the area of Escapardo Way and Oro Blanco Drive in east Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Norman was transported to the Criminal Justice Center and is being held without bond.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.