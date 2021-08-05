Advertisement

Man facing charges for ‘sexual exploitation of children’

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:19 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police have taken 23-year-old Durran Lee Norman into custody on charges related to sexual exploitation of children. The Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant near the area of Escapardo Way and Oro Blanco Drive in east Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

Norman was transported to the Criminal Justice Center and is being held without bond.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

