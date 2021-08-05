Governor Jared Polis orders flags to be lowered for the passing of former state Representative Mike McLachlan

DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE)- Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement on the passing of former Colorado Representative Mike McLachlan:

“Mike McLachlan was a public servant. From his service during the Vietnam War to his time as Solicitor General and as a State Representative, Mike always stood up for what was right, even if that was the hard thing to do. His military service, professional work, and extensive commitment to volunteer service in his southwest Colorado community made our state better, and he will be dearly missed. My heart goes out to Barbara, his children Brian and Kate, and his entire family.”

Prior to serving in the state legislature, McLachlan served as Colorado’s Solicitor General, where he was appointed by then-Attorney General Ken Salazar. Mclachlan argued successfully on Colorado’s behalf to the Supreme Court in the case of Hill v. Colorado, a landmark case from 2000.

Flags will be lowered at half-staff on all public buildings at the time of a memorial service that has not been scheduled at this time.

