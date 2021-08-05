Advertisement

Governor Jared Polis orders flags to be lowered for the passing of former state Representative Mike McLachlan

(Source: file photo (custom credit))
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE)- Gov. Jared Polis released the following statement on the passing of former Colorado Representative Mike McLachlan:

“Mike McLachlan was a public servant. From his service during the Vietnam War to his time as Solicitor General and as a State Representative, Mike always stood up for what was right, even if that was the hard thing to do. His military service, professional work, and extensive commitment to volunteer service in his southwest Colorado community made our state better, and he will be dearly missed. My heart goes out to Barbara, his children Brian and Kate, and his entire family.”

Prior to serving in the state legislature, McLachlan served as Colorado’s Solicitor General, where he was appointed by then-Attorney General Ken Salazar. Mclachlan argued successfully on Colorado’s behalf to the Supreme Court in the case of Hill v. Colorado, a landmark case from 2000.

Flags will be lowered at half-staff on all public buildings at the time of a memorial service that has not been scheduled at this time.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, one person died in a crash Wednesday evening near North Powers Boulevard...
Police: 1 killed in crash after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs
Tejon Eatery
Majority of Colorado restaurants struggling to hire employees, including large Colorado Springs eatery
Law enforcement says 10-year-old Alexis and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were last seen around 10:30...
FOUND: 10-year-old and 1-year-old found safe Wednesday night
Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
El Paso County Public Health to not require masks in school
Firefighters battling a structure fire in downtown Florence early on the morning of Aug. 5, 2021.
Fire engulfs commercial building in downtown Florence

Latest News

dixie fire
Dixie Fire rages in California, smoke covers southern Colorado
Colorado Parks and Wildlife are currently taking care of a hawk that may have flown into a...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife: Injured hawk flew into Colorado Springs window
The Pikes Peak Humane Society (HSPPR) is raising money for the care of three dogs, Max, Aurora,...
Pikes Peak Humane Society raising money for emaciated, neglected dogs
Pueblo Police are looking for 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo.
Pueblo police search for woman who reportedly put her child in the trunk of a car