Advertisement

FAA head seeks more prosecution of unruly airline passengers

Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into...
Frontier Airlines employees duct-tape an unruly passenger to a chair after he broke out into violence during a flight.(Source: WPLG, ALFREDO RIVERA, MIAMI-DADE COUNTY CORRECTIONS, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 11:05 AM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The nation’s top aviation regulator is asking local officials to consider filing criminal charges more often against people who act up during airline flights.

Federal Aviation Administration chief Stephen Dickson says airline crews often ask police to meet their plane when it lands because of unruly passengers.

In some cases, flight attendants report being assaulted.

Dickson says many of the passengers are interviewed by police and then released without any charges.

He calls that a missed opportunity to hold passengers accountable for dangerous behavior.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, one person died in a crash Wednesday evening near North Powers Boulevard...
Police: 1 killed in crash after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs
Tejon Eatery
Majority of Colorado restaurants struggling to hire employees, including large Colorado Springs eatery
Law enforcement says 10-year-old Alexis and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were last seen around 10:30...
FOUND: 10-year-old and 1-year-old found safe Wednesday night
Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
El Paso County Public Health to not require masks in school
Pikes Peak Summit access limited in August.
Access to Pikes Peak summit limited in August

Latest News

LIVE: Biden discusses plans to boost clean vehicles
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing,...
Graham says he’s told Trump to speak up on COVID vaccines
A search is underway for an injured cub that escaped from a wildlife rescue.
California bear hurt in wildfire escapes from wildlife center
FILE - In this April 4, 2017 file photo, AFL-CIO president Richard Trumka listens at the...
AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka dies
Texas Gov. Greg Greg Abbott on Thursday ordered another special legislative session to again...
Texas gov. orders another special session to pass GOP voting bill