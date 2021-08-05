District 20 will follow El Paso County health guidelines for 2021-2022 school year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - School district 20 released their COVID-19 guidance for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year on Thursday. The district says they will be following the El Paso County Public Health’s (EPCPH) COVID-19 School and Child Care Guidance.

The school district sent out the following email to parents:

Face Coverings

Students, staff, and visitors – regardless of vaccination status, are NOT required to wear face coverings in or on school or district buildings and grounds. Anyone who would like to continue wearing a face covering is encouraged to do so.

Per a federal mandate, face coverings ARE REQUIRED for those aged two and older on all public transportation regardless of vaccination status. This includes drivers and passengers on school buses, unless the bus driver is riding in the school bus alone.

Isolations

Students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 are required to isolate for 10 days.

Quarantines

Students and staff identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19 are required to quarantine.

Close contacts who are fully vaccinated OR have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past 90 days are NOT required to quarantine.

Outbreaks

Outbreaks must still be reported, but only if five or more probable or positive COVID-19 cases are reported.

Please note, the EPCPH Updated COVID-19 School and Child Care Guidance also provides recommendations. Those recommendations will not be enforced, but we ask you to be aware of, and consider following those recommendations. We will provide more detail about those in tomorrow’s eNewsletter.

Additionally, at this time we do not know if Air Academy High School and Douglass Valley Elementary, located on the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), will be required to follow the USAFA Academy Mask Mandate. The district is in contact with USAFA. More information will be shared with those communities as it is available.

Please remember, we will send more detail about the above requirements tomorrow in the Friday eNewsletter. Also, please remember, these guidelines could change at any time.

Most importantly, in order to keep schools operating as normal, we need healthy students and staff to report to school and work, and we need students and staff who are not feeling well to stay home.

Be safe and be well.

Tom Gregory

Superintendent

Academy District 20

