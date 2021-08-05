D-60 releases ‘Return to Learn’ plan, will not require masks to start school year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo District 60 is joining several other southern Colorado districts in not requiring masks this upcoming school year.

Students will also be fully in-person, the district said.

D-60 outlined the following COVID precautions in its “return to learn” plan released Thursday:

Face masks – Masks will not be required for staff, students or visitors; however, masks are recommended for unvaccinated individuals. D60 will continue to support any student or employee who wishes to continue to wear a mask based on personal preference. This guidance also applies to D60 activities as determined by the District. Masks are required on all D60 and Student Transportation of America bus transportation services when boarding, disembarking and for the duration of travel.

Stay home if sick – Employees and students who are sick, have a temperature or who have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19 are asked to stay at home. This includes any individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19, are displaying possible symptoms of COVID-19, or have had close contact with individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccines – We encourage staff and students 12 and older to get vaccinated. Those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to quarantine. To find a vaccination clinic near you, click here.

Families who do want their children to attend school virtually need to fill out a transfer request to D-60 Online if eighth grade or younger and Dutch Clark Digital at Paragon if in high school. Students who do make this move will need to commit to online learning for a full school year, the district said.

To read the back-to-school plan, click here.

