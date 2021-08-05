Advertisement

California to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for health workers

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will require all of its roughly 2.2 million health care and long-term care workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Sept. 30.

Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom said last month he would require health care workers to either be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

But the new order issued Thursday by the California Department of Public Health does not give health care workers a choice. It says all must be fully vaccinated by the end of September.

California is averaging 18.3 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people per day. The delta variant is causing most of the new infections.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, one person died in a crash Wednesday evening near North Powers Boulevard...
Police: 1 killed in crash after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs
Tejon Eatery
Majority of Colorado restaurants struggling to hire employees, including large Colorado Springs eatery
Law enforcement says 10-year-old Alexis and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were last seen around 10:30...
FOUND: 10-year-old and 1-year-old found safe Wednesday night
Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
El Paso County Public Health to not require masks in school
Firefighters battling a structure fire in downtown Florence early on the morning of Aug. 5, 2021.
Fire engulfs commercial building in downtown Florence

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks with United Auto Works Local 600 president Bernie Ricky before he...
Automakers pledge to increase U.S. electric vehicle sales
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
Lawmakers give Cuomo deadline in impeachment probe
New Yorkers divided over Gov. Cuomo's future
trunk
Woman filmed putting child into trunk of car in Pueblo (GRAPHIC)