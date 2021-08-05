3 search and rescuers injured in rockslide while trying to recover deceased hiker on Capitol Peak

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Three members of a search and rescue crew were injured by a rockslide while trying to recover a missing hiker’s body.

The crew had been looking for Kelly McDermott, 32, who failed to return from summiting Capitol Peak on Sunday. Foul weather Monday and Tuesday hindered search efforts; Wednesday morning McDermott’s body was finally spotted 500 feet below the treacherous Knife Edge ridge.

“It appeared as though McDermott had fallen and sustained fatal injuries at some point prior to the arrival of rescuers,” the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said.

As four members of Mountain Rescue Aspen began climbing towards McDermott, a group of hikers was seen near Knife Edge.

The rescuers asked the pilot from the HAATS Blackhawk helicopter to try to signal to the climbers to move away from the ridge, as the recreational climbers would be directly uphill from the rescuers. The HAATS Blackhawk pilots flew to the ridge and motioned for the recreational climbers to move off the ridge, but the climbers didn’t appear to understand the request,” the sheriff’s office said.

Not long after, rocks began to fall.

“Rescuers heard someone yell ‘Rocks!’ from far above McDermott,” the sheriff’s office said. “Moments later, a massive rockfall, described as ‘an avalanche of rocks’ by one of the rescuers, came crashing down the mountain toward the four Mountain Rescue Aspen members. One rescuer was able to avoid being struck by the rocks while the other three rescuers each were struck by the flowing rockslide and sustained injuries. One rescuer received minor injuries to an extremity, while another sustained moderate injuries to the lower part of their body. The fourth rescuer sustained major injuries after being struck by a rock, which knocked the rescuer roughly 20 feet through the air in a ‘rag doll,’ or somersault motion.”

The rest of the team was able to come fourth rescuer’s aid until the helicopter dispatched to get the hikers off the ridge flew to their location and airlifted them out.

The sheriff’s office says two of the three injured personnel were treated and released from the hospital Wednesday. The other underwent emergency surgery at a hospital in Lakewood. Their condition is unknown Thursday morning.

The sheriff’s office says the rockslide was likely triggered by the hikers who had been spotted near Knife Edge just before the rescue mission.

“It is believed, based on firsthand accounts from the rescuers involved in the accident, that the large cascade of rocks falling down upon the rescuers was likely triggered accidentally by the climbers above them on the ridge.”

The sheriff’s office says that while this was inadvertent on those hikers’ part, conditions on the already-dangerous 14er are even more perilous now due to recent storms.

“In addition to the area around Capitol Peak being extremely dangerous based on its steep terrain and composition of loose, crumbling rock, recent monsoon weather patterns have created even more instability and dangerous conditions on the mountain.

“... The Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office and Mountain Rescue Aspen would like to remind the public and recreational climbers to be aware of their surroundings while climbing, including things that may be happening below them. ... Additionally, terrain that is sometimes stable in dry conditions can change dramatically and become unstable after heavy rains.”

Because of the incident, the recovery mission was aborted. The sheriff’s office says a plan to bring McDermott’s body off the mountain is being formulated, but conditions on the mountain could delay the recovery for days or even weeks.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.