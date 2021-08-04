Wallaby joey peeks out of mothers pouch at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The five-month-old wallaby at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is growing up and peeking out of his mother’s pouch for the first few times since he was born. The joey has been popping out of the pouch to explore the world, and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is sharing pictures.

Peekaboo! Gidgee's joey has started making his first peeks out of mom's pouch! When wallabies are born, they are around... Posted by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Wednesday, August 4, 2021

The Zoo says the joey has been opening his eyes and zookeepers are now watching to see when he starts to grow hair around six months old.

