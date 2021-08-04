Major roads closed after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue after a vehicle hit a light pole and is reportedly blocking traffic.

One northbound lane is closed and all southbound lanes of Powers Boulevard are blocked due to the crash.

All southbound lanes of Powers at Constitution are shut down for a crash. 1 northbound lane of Powers is shut down also. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 4, 2021

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

