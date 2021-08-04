Advertisement

Major roads closed after vehicle hits light pole in east Colorado Springs

On-Time Traffic Alert.
On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are asking drivers to avoid the area near North Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue after a vehicle hit a light pole and is reportedly blocking traffic.

One northbound lane is closed and all southbound lanes of Powers Boulevard are blocked due to the crash.

At the time this article was written it was unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree fell over on Nevada Avenue
Old North End tree fell over, blocked downtown Colorado Springs road early Tuesday morning
Tejon Eatery
Majority of Colorado restaurants struggling to hire employees, including large Colorado Springs eatery
Palisade Peaches and the I-70 mudslide
Palisade peaches and the mudslide: How the I-70 road closure could affect when and where you find the Colorado favorite
Pikes Peak Summit access limited in August.
Access to Pikes Peak summit limited in August
Police on Wheatridge Drive on Aug. 2, 2021.
Standoff ends without arrest in south Pueblo neighborhood

Latest News

Drying out today, Smoke Thursday
Clouds hanging tough this afternoon
Law enforcement says 10-year-old Alexis and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were last seen around 10:30...
MISSING: Police looking for 10-year-old and 1-year-old last seen in Colorado Springs
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg speaks during an event to commemorate Pride Month, in...
Colorado to get more than $4.5B in federal infrastructure deal. 11 News talks 1 on 1 with U.S. Transportation Sec.
The five-month-old wallaby at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is growing up and making his first peeks...
Wallaby joey peeks out of mothers pouch at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo