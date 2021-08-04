Police wound man who fired at them during shooting probe

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) - Police in suburban Denver say officers wounded a man after he allegedly fired on officers questioning a person suspected of being involved in earlier fatal shooting nearby.

They say a bullet went through the sleeve of one officer’s uniform but he was not injured in the shooting in Commerce City Tuesday. The suspect in the police shooting was taken to the hospital but no information was released about his condition.

Police were investigating whether or not he was involved in the first shooting. Police chief Clint Nichols said it was “troubling” the officers were fired at but said he wasn’t shocked.

