Parents protesting Jefferson County mask guidance for schools

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of parents gathered outside the Jefferson County Public Health Department Wednesday, protesting new guidelines recommending masks in county schools this fall.

Jefferson County Public Schools, the second-largest district in the state, had already announced last week students under 12 would be required to wear masks in class. The county health department’s recommendations call for all students and faculty, regardless of vaccination status.

According to sister station CBS Denver, 45 percent of kids between 12-15 and 40 percent of 16 to 24-year-olds have not received their first vaccine dose.

JCPH Executive Director Dr. Dawn Comstock shared the following prepared statement with CBS Denver about the recommendation:

“Jeffco’s children have already given up so much in the last year and a half. It’s on all of us to help make sure they don’t lose any more by missing out on in-person learning and beloved school-based extracurriculars because of illness, quarantines or outbreaks. We all have a role to play in keeping our community and our community’s kids safe. If you haven’t already, get vaccinated now. If you’re in a school setting – regardless of if you’re a student, teacher, staff member or parent – we strongly urge you to wear a mask at all times. In-person educational activities must be emphasized, prioritized, and protected; they are simply too important to our children to allow them to be endangered.”

Organizers behind the demonstration say they want parents to have a choice in whether or not their children mask up.

“Now, let’s fight peacefully but fiercely to remove this crushing pandemic burden from our children. WE will carry the burden for them, as adults should,” read the event Facebook page.

