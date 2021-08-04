MISSING: Police looking for 10-year-old and 1-year-old last seen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is looking for two missing kids last seen in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning. Law enforcement says 10-year-old Alexis and 1-year-old Amari Jordan were last seen around 10:30 a.m.

Photos of the kids and the suspect, Stacie Kirkbride AKA Stacie Jordan, can be found above. Police tell 11 News they believe the kids are with their biological mother who does not have custody.

CBI says the kids were last seen in the area near Chelton Road and Hancock Expressway.

Alexis was reportedly last seen in an army green T-shirt and black leggings. The suspect, Stacie was last seen in a Kum and Go hooded sweatshirt and grey leopard print pants. That’s according to CBI.

Police say Stacie was last seen driving a Gray 2005 Saturn Vue with a white front driver side panel. The car reportedly has a Colorado license plate of BVH-846.

If you have any information call Law enforcement at 719-444-7000.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

