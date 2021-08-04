Majority of Colorado restaurants struggling to hire employees, including large Colorado Springs eatery

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new report found majority of Colorado restaurants are struggling to hire employees, including a new, large Colorado Springs eatery.

Tejon Eatery just opened its doors two weeks but is currently limited on what days and times it can open due to hiring struggles. It has nine restaurants, two bars and a motorcycle museum all under one roof, but only has about five concepts open currently.

“We are able to make sure that they are absolutely perfect before we roll into hiring more people for the next concepts,” said Cailean Anderson of Tejon Eatery.

According to the Colorado Restaurant Association’s May report, 92% of Colorado restaurants are having trouble hiring right now. The reports also says 1 in 3 restaurant employees in Colorado are still out of work, which is about 77,000 restaurant workers without a job.

“We are still working on hiring a good portion of staff. The staff that we do have is understanding of that and they’ve definitely stepped up to the plate,” said Anderson.

Tejon Eatery began construction right before the pandemic. The building was supposed to open about seven to eight months after, but reportedly took a year and a half to open.

“It’s absolutely very unique to our region, especially the city. I have not seen anything like this, personally,” said Anderson.

Tejon Eatery hopes to fully open sometime in the fall. In total, Tejon Eatery will offer almost 100 jobs.

Dozens of restaurant, retail and hotel positions are currently hiring in downtown Colorado Springs. To see openings, click here.

