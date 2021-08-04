Advertisement

It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day! Celebrate with freebies and discounts

Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.
Aug. 4 is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.(YakubovAlim/Canva)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grab a glass of milk and get ready to dunk! It’s National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, and there are several ways to snag a deal on arguably one of the best types of cookies around.

Insominia Cookies is celebrating with an offer for one free chocolate chunk cookie with delivery. Check its social media channels for the exclusive code.

Mrs. Fields is offering 20% off cookie cakes to customers in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Use the code CHIP with online orders.

Tiff’s Treats is giving away one free chocolate chip cookie per person who comes into stores.

Lenny & Larry’s is offering 25% off any items with chocolate chips in them. Just use the code CHOCOCHIP25.

GrubHub & Subway are teaming up to offer up to five free cookies and a $0 delivery fee every Wednesday when customers order $25 or more from Subway on GrubHub.

Note: Be sure to check with your local businesses, not all locations may be participating.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tree fell over on Nevada Avenue
Old North End tree fell over, blocked downtown Colorado Springs road early Tuesday morning
Palisade Peaches and the I-70 mudslide
Palisade peaches and the mudslide: How the I-70 road closure could affect when and where you find the Colorado favorite
Police on Wheatridge Drive on Aug. 2, 2021.
Standoff ends without arrest in south Pueblo neighborhood
Gov. Jared Polis during an April 2021 COVID-19 news conference.
“It will get worse before it gets better.” Health officials discuss COVID-19 as Colorado cases surge
Pikes Peak Summit access limited in August.
Access to Pikes Peak summit limited in August

Latest News

A real-life 'Spongebob Squarepants' and 'Patrick Star' were seen on the seafloor during a...
Real-life ‘Spongebob’ and ‘Patrick Star’ seen on seafloor
This undated photo provided by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency shows Pentagon Police...
Pentagon IDs officer killed in violence outside building
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
'Spongebob' and 'Patrick' are seen on the Atlantic seafloor
A sign at a Target store is pictured Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Target Corp....
Target to offer debt-free education to front-line workers