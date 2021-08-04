Inmate caught after he walked away from Canon City prison

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement in Canon City says an inmate who walked away from a minimum-security prison has been located and now is in custody.

Before he was caught, Nicholas Romero reportedly strolled off the Canon City minimum complex shortly before noon Wednesday while on a work assignment. A citizen reported seeing a man matching his description on Mackenzie Road near the prison at 11:53 a.m. As of this writing, that is the last known sighting.

No other information was available when this article was written but will be updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.