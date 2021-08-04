Advertisement

Inmate caught after he walked away from Canon City prison

Nicholas Romero arrest photo
Nicholas Romero arrest photo(Department of Corrections)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 2:11 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Law enforcement in Canon City says an inmate who walked away from a minimum-security prison has been located and now is in custody.

Before he was caught, Nicholas Romero reportedly strolled off the Canon City minimum complex shortly before noon Wednesday while on a work assignment. A citizen reported seeing a man matching his description on Mackenzie Road near the prison at 11:53 a.m. As of this writing, that is the last known sighting.

No other information was available when this article was written but will be updated as we learn more.

