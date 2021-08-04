El Paso County Public Health expected to release school guidance Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County health department is on the verge of releasing its back-to-school guidance for districts.

11 News has been reaching out to the various districts over the past few weeks inquiring whether mask requirements or other measures will be in place for the upcoming school year. Several districts said they were waiting for guidelines from the health department before finalizing their own plans.

The health department told 11 News reporter Ashley Franco it expects to release its recommendations Wednesday.

Throwing a last-minute curveball as the department finalizes its guidance: Denver Public Schools, the state’s largest district, announced Tuesday all students and faculty would be required to mask up indoors regardless of vaccination status. El Paso County Public Health said that move -- as well as the city of Denver’s announcement one day prior that it would be requiring school staff to be vaccinated by the end of next month -- raised a lot of questions around its own recommendations and caused a bit of a setback in releasing them.

Some local districts aren’t waiting for the health department -- District 49, which returned to class this week, is moving forward without mask requirements. Parents Franco spoke with had mixed feelings about that move.

“I’m a little concerned for the kids. I’ve heard about the delta variant getting kids in the hospital, so I’m pro-mask until I know for sure,” parent Josephine Robles told 11 News, while mother Megan Beacon said her child didn’t wearing masks so she didn’t force the issue.

Several other districts told Franco they aren’t planning to mandate masks, just strongly encourage them, but that things could change if the situation with the delta variant continues its course.

“Right now we are in the time and place where we are not exactly sure of how the [county] guidance is going to shake out, and during a pandemic there were times where we got ahead of it and announced something only to literally 24 hours later say, ‘Oh, we’re so sorry, that’s no longer true,’” said Allison Cortez, spokesperson of El Paso County’s largest school district, D-20.

El Paso County Public Health says that when it does release its guidance, it won’t be a huge surprise for districts, as schools have already seen a rough draft

