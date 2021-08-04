D-70 in Pueblo County releases COVID-19 recommendations for 2021-2022 school year

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - School district 70 in Pueblo has released its guidance for the 2021-2022 school year when it comes to COVID-19.

All schools in District 70 in Pueblo County will open for in-person learning this year, and the district says they are looking forward to welcoming students and staff back. Below are the COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.

Face Coverings

For students under the age of 11, face coverings will be strongly encouraged while learning indoors, but are not be required at this time.

For students over the age of 12: face coverings will be strongly encouraged for anyone who is 12+ years and not fully vaccinated face masks will not be required at this time.

NOTE: Due to Federal Law (CDC 42 U.S.C. 264) masks will be required to ride First Student transportation.

The district says, “we honor and respect the decision of parents when it comes to their children wearing or not wearing a face-covering in school. Behavior such as “mask bullying” or “mask shaming” will not be tolerated.

Isolation/Quarantine:

Both students and staff who test positive for COVID will be required to isolate for 10 days.

To keep schools open and in-person learning functional, there will be minimal quarantines of students and staff, especially any student or employee fully vaccinated.

Physical Distancing:

Schools will continue to implement physical distancing where possible.

Disinfection/Ventilation:

D-70 will continue these disinfection and ventilation protocols: Touchpoints (door handles, push bars, light switches, etc.) will be disinfected daily. School buses will continue to be disinfected daily. Teachers and staff will continue to have access to disinfectant supplies, including disinfecting spray, to clean high-touch areas regularly if desired. The circulation of outdoor air via HVAC mechanical systems will continue to be increased within buildings.



COVID Vaccination:

Click here to find local COVID-19 vaccine sights.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for staff or students within the district. THey are asking families to keep students at home when they are showing symptoms of illness. The district is urging people to read the tudents at home when they are showing symptoms of illness. The district is urging people to read the “morning screening checklist” before leaving for school.

Click here to read the CDPHE guidance for schools.

