Colorado to get more than $4.5B in federal infrastructure deal. 11 News talks 1 on 1 with U.S. Transportation Sec.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - 11 News spoke in-depth Wednesday with U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg about the landmark federal infrastructure bill making its way through Congress, and its impact on southern Colorado.

Wednesday the White House released state-by-state projections for the $550 billion dollar bi-partisan legislative package, set for a likely passage out of the Senate and to President Joe Biden’s desk this week. To read the full report for Colorado click here.

The highlights, per the White House:

- Based on formula funding alone, Colorado would expect to receive $3.7 billion for federal-aid highway apportioned programs and $225 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over five years.

- Based on formula funding alone, Colorado would expect to receive $917 million over five years under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to improve public transportation options across the state.

- Colorado would expect to receive $57 million over five years to support the expansion of an EV charging network in the state3. Colorado will also have the opportunity to apply for the $2.5 billion in grant funding dedicated to EV charging in the bill.

- Under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Colorado will receive a minimum allocation of $100 million to help provide broadband coverage across the state, including providing access to the at least 85,000 Coloradans who currently lack it. And, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, 1,282,000 or 22% of people in Colorado will be eligible for the Affordability Connectivity Benefit, which will help low-income families afford internet access.



