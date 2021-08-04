Advertisement

Access to Pikes Peak summit limited

Pikes Peak Summit access limited in August.
Pikes Peak Summit access limited in August.(Colorado Springs Mayor's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Access to the Pikes Peak Summit is expected to be limited during the month of August.

Shuttle service to the Pikes Peak summit will end on August 15th.

The shuttle has been taking the majority of highway visitors from Devils Playground to the summit this summer due to extremely limited parking from construction. Summit parking will be limited when the shuttle service ends, and access cannot be guaranteed.

Highway visitors should expect to make it as far as Devils Playground because summit access is first come, first served. Construction is expected to be done by the end of September 2021, depending on the weather.

The Pikes Peak Cycling Hill Climb is on Saturday August 7th. The Pikes Peak Ascent is on August 21st.

During the cycling hill climb the highway will delaying opening to the summit until 9 a.m. The North Slope Recreation Area will open as normal at 7:30 a.m. For more information on the climb click here.

For the Pikes Peak Ascent the summit will be closed to highway visitors including people wanted to watch the ascent. Starting at noon that day people will be allowed to drive as far as Devils Playground at mile 16 of the 19-mile highway. The North Slope Recreation Area will open at 7:30 a.m. People visiting should expect congestion on the highway and in parking areas. Parking at Glen Cove will be reserved for race personnel only.

Pikes Peak Marathon officials say the race will be live streamed on a jumbo screen at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. Officials are encouraging family and friends to watch the race from the park and celebrate with runners when they get back to Manitou Springs. For more information on the race click here.

