Advertisement

Sumo scare? Riders say horses might be spooked by statue at Tokyo Olympics

Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual...
Britain's Harry Charles, riding Romeo 88, competes during the equestrian jumping individual qualifying at Equestrian Park in Tokyo at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KAMIYOGA, Japan (AP) — Riders say that a life-sized sumo wrestler positioned next to an obstacle on the Olympic equestrian course may have distracted several horses in qualifying for the individual jumping final.

A few pairings pulled up short of the barrier, accumulating enough penalty points to prevent entry into Wednesday’s finals.

The statue is positioned to the left of a jump placed in the corner of the arena.

Hunched over and seemingly ready to attack, the wrestler is facing away from approaching riders, meaning that when they complete a sharp turn to take on the jump, the first thing horse and human see is the wedgie created by the wrestler’s mawashi.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-25 closed near Bijou St. due to crash
1 killed in I-25 crash near downtown Springs
Police on Wheatridge Drive on Aug. 2, 2021.
Standoff ends without arrest in south Pueblo neighborhood
Denver developer working on “Bonsai Village” proposal
Tiny Homes may be welcome near Colorado Springs soon
Gov. Jared Polis during an April 2021 COVID-19 news conference.
“It will get worse before it gets better.” Health officials discuss COVID-19 as Colorado cases surge
Hazy skies over Colorado Springs, as seen from our Cheyenne Mountain camera.
Smoke from western wildfires blanketing parts of Colorado Monday; limiting outdoor time suggested

Latest News

FILE - This Nov. 18, 2011 file photo shows a Tyson Foods product, in Montpelier, Vt.
Tyson Foods, Microsoft to require vaccination for US workers
An investigation into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has found that he sexually harassed multiple...
New York Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, probe finds; he disputes allegations
cuomo
New York governor Andrew Cuomo responds to AG sexual harassment findings
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo denies the conclusions reached by New York Attorney General Letitia...
Cuomo denies sexual harassment detailed in N.Y. AG's report
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, violent insurrectionists loyal to then-President Donald...
‘This attack happened’: Medals to honor Jan. 6 responders