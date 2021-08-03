Advertisement

Palisade Peaches and the Mudslide: How the I-70 road closure could affect when and where you find the Colorado favorite

By Spencer Wilson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:39 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Everything was going smoothly for western slope produce providers like Christy Barber of the “Peachy Family” business this year. Barber normally has peaches shipped from Palisade into Denver and then moves the crop down to Colorado Springs.

But then, the mudslide along I-70.

“My husband and I definitely had brief moments of panic,” Barber admitted, laughing.

Gov. Polis has said the repairs and cleanup along the interstate could take “weeks” so now deliveries coming from the west or heading that way need to think of an alternate route.

Barber believes that will lead to the potential for her deliveries to be late, and their stock to come and go depending.

“It makes us look inconsistent as a business,” she said, hoping customers would understand the struggle.

“We may have to make an extra trip a week depending on how things flow,” Mike Spencer of Spencer’s Lawn and Garden Center told 11 News. He is also taking a new route to get the peaches back to his shops, which he will drive himself.

““Everybody is used to the Palisade Peach,” Spencer said. “It is a huge product for the state of Colorado and the AG Department, so we’ll have to change up how we do things.”

Spencer believes prices will rise because of gasoline prices and the extra hours on the road, and buyers looking to load up on the peaches might see a price change because of that.

4 arrested during ‘March for Housing’ demonstration in Colorado Springs

