Old North End tree fell over, blocked downtown Colorado Springs road early Tuesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A tree in the Old North End fell over, blocking a downtown Colorado Springs road early Tuesday morning.

This happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning on the northbound lanes of Nevada Avenue at Fontenaro. Police say the tree just fell over on its own.

11 News on scene saw police officers chopping up the tree into smaller pieces, and sweeping the debris off the road. The road was reopened about an hour later around 3 a.m.

VIDEO: Tree straight up fell over onto NB lanes of Nevada at Fontanero. @CSPDPIO chopped it up into smaller pieces and will reopen the road soon. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/BIG9Wc9kUP — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) August 3, 2021

